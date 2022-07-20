Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Udinese table €1.5m to sign Asante Kotoko striker Frank Etouga Mbella- Sources

Published on: 20 July 2022
Asante Kotoko forward Frank Mbella Etouga will join Italian side Udinese in the ongoing transfer window.

The Cameroonian striker scored 21 goals in the Ghana Premier League in the just ended season, one short of the goal king Yaw Annor.

According to Sources, Asante Kotoko and Udinese have reached an agreement for the transfer of the lethal forward.

The Porcupine Warriors will receive a total of €1.5 million as transfer fees.

Mbella is expected to sign a 5-year contract with one year extension option available.

Frank Mbella is currently in Cameroon for holidays after an impressive season in the Ghana Premier League.

He is expected to fly out to Italy to complete the move after having his medical examination.

 

 

