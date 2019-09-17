UEFA Champions League: It’s a dream come true- Genk midfielder Joseph Painstil

Genk midfielder Joseph Paintsil cannot wait to make his debut appearance in the UEFA Champions League which begins on Tuesday

The Ghana U23 player will feature for last season Belgium League champions, Genk in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League season.

The Belgium side are in Group E alongside last season winners Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg which also has a Ghanaian representative in the person of Majeed Ashimeru

Joseph Painstil has expressed his delight and readiness in making his debut in Europe’s biggest club competition this season.

“It’s great to play in the Champions League because it comes once or twice in a life time and since I have this opportunity, I have to make good use of it”, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Painstil will get the opportunity to visit some popular stadiums in Europe such as Anfield when his team play away to Liverpool and the San Paolo which is home to Napoli.

“In our group we are ready and the games am looking forward to is against all the three opponents in the group. All our group games are important”

The 21-year old is doubtful for the opening game against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday as he picked up an injury in the league game against Charleroi on Saturday.

“I had some light training on Sunday with the tap but I am not 100% sure if I will be ready for the game on Tuesday”

Painstil will be looking forward to a good campaign when he plays against some of the best clubs in Europe this season

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @herbertgh