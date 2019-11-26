UEFA Champions League: Richmond Boakye named in Red Star Belgrade starting XI to face Bayern

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has made a return to the Red Star Belgrade starting line-up to face Bayern Munich at home on Tuesday night in their UEFA Champions League Group B clash.

Three weeks ago, he was a second half substitute in the 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Boakye missed last Saturday's 2-0 win at Radnicki Nis in the Serbian Super Liga.

Last week, his solitary goal gave Red Star a 1-0 win over FK Macva Sabac in the Cup match.

Boakye has been battling injuries this season and that has restricted him to six league appearances, having scored one goal.