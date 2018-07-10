UK-based Ghanaian footballer expresses his love for Kumawood actress Rosemond Brown

A Ghanaian football Peter Danso-Mensah has confessed his love for Kumawood actress Rosemond Brown.

In a video shared online by the Uk-based footballer, he stated that he was looking forward to meeting Rosemond and that he can’t wait to meet the actress in his base in London soon.

He captioned the video “Can’t wait to see you in London @rosemond_brown ?????#MyLover”

Peter Danso-Mensah who had some training stint with Premiership sides Tottenham and Arsenal just started full training and looking forward to joining a new club after sustaining injuries from a Motor Accident (with his Range Rover).

He had a call-up to train with the England U-18 team at the England national football center at St. Georges Park, recently some few years ago and also finished an apprenticeship with English Championship side Watford FC.

Watch Peter-Danso Mensah’s video below: