VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan spotted giving match-winner Antoine Semenyo scoring tips

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan spent his time after the Black Stars' game against Angola sharing ideas with forward Antoine Semenyo.

Semenyo, who plays for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League, became the hero for Ghana after netting late in injury time as the Black Stars beat Angola.

The lanky forward bumped into the legendary Ghanaian forward, who took the opportunity to lecture him on his positioning.

Semenyo seems to agree with the country all-time leading scorer as he nodded in agreement to his teachings.

The Bournemouth striker shared his excitement after scoring the winner against Angola.

"There was no pressure. I need to make sure I’m effective for the team. I always wanna help the team and be effective. I am happy today and we have to go again in the next few days," he said after the game.

"I’m really happy for the goal. I needed it, and the team needed it. I would continue to be effective for the team."

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the second leg of the AFCON qualifiers on Monday.

Watch video below: