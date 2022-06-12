Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

VIDEO: Asante Kotoko get hands on Ghana Premier League trophy after impressive win over Elmina Sharks

Published on: 12 June 2022
Asante Kotoko mauled Elmina Sharks 3-0 as they lifted the Ghana Premier League trophy for 2021/22 season.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a stupendous free-kick from long range to put the Porcupines in the lead to start the celebrations for the evening.

Cameroonian international George Mfegue who came on as the substitute put the cherry on the cake as he netted a brace in the game.

Mfegue’s goal sent the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to raptures as Kotoko’s supporters went wild before the final whistle.

