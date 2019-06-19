VIDEO: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew speaks about the team's preparation ahead of AFCON 2019

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed satisfaction with the Black Stars preparations ahead of the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

The team has been in the United Arab Emirates for the past two weeks, where they were involved in two pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South Africa.

The Black Stars lost to the Brave Warriors of Namibia 1-0 before playing out a pulsating 0-0 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has been taking the players through double sessions of training in the past two weeks with the team also going through some gym work.

The four times African Champions are expected to leave Dubai on Thursday for the tournament which kicks starts of Friday.

Ghana is in group F together with champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

Watch Video below: