Video: Ghana captain Andre Ayew reveals why fans are unhappy, insists Black Stars have excelled

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says the Black Stars' inability to win trophies is a major source of disaffection and says a title success will also help win back the fans.

The Swansea City ace says while others efforts are underway to win back the disgruntled fans, players must also fight to complement the effort by winning trophies.

The Black Stars captain disagreed with the assertion that the team has not excelled saying that the joy that the country has had with three successive World Cup appearances and several finals and semis appearances is testament to the team's good showing.

Ayew acknowledged the difficulty of Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying group but is adamant Black Stars will qualify.

Black Stars are in the same group with South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s side will open their campaign on Thursday against South Africa before facing Sao Tome and Principe away on Monday.

The team began preparations for South Africa match on Monday with their first training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

They will continue their preparations in Cape Coast, the venue for the match on Tuesday.

Watch Ayew's interview below