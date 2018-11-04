Video: Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh hits season's eighth goal in Prague derby

In-form Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh established his credentials in the Czech top-flight on Sunday when he scored in one of the biggest matches of the season as his side Sparta Prague were held to a 2-2 draw with city rival Slavia Prague.

Tetteh's goal just before the break against the league leaders was his eighth of his outstanding season after hitting the headlines in the country thanks to his blistering form.

The former Tudu Mighty Jets ace rose highest to powerfully head home and draw his side level after Slavia had taken the lead through Ondrej Kudela on 36 minutes.

Kanga Guela put Sparta in the lead before Tomas Suocek ensured that the game ended a 2-2 draw.

Slavia retain their place at the top of the table on 34 points after 14 matches with Sparta seven points adrift of the leaders with in third place.

Watch video of Tetteh's goal in the Prague derby on Sunday