Ghanaian midfielder Reuben Ayarna scored a cracking goal for KuPS in their 2-0 win over FC Inter Turku in Finland in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored the second goal for KuPS in their shocking away win at the Veritas Stadion where FC Inter hosted them.

The former Liberty Professionals enforcer scored his second goal of the season after his two assists this season.

Watch Ayarna’s goal below;

?s=21