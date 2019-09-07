VIDEO: Hearts of Oak complete signing of midfielder Emmanuel Mintah

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oaak have completed the signing of midfielder Emmanuel Mintah.

The former Karela United defensive midfielder joins the Rainbow club on a free transfer after parting ways with the Anyinase based club.

Mintah was a key cog in the Karela United team that reached the final of the NC Special Competition.

He becomes the Phobians third signing of the transfer window after the signings of Dominic Eshun and Benjamin Arthur.

Welcome, Emmanuel Mintah to Hearts of Oak. Everyone at the club wishes you the very best during your stay," the Phobians posted on Twitter.

Hearts of Oak are preparing for the return of the Ghana Premier League.

Watch video below: