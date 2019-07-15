VIDEO: Isaac Atanga scores as Nordsjælland make winning start in Denmark

Ghanaian youngster Isaac Atanga scored to help FC Nordsjælland make a winning start to the new Danish Superliga season.

Atanga, who was promoted to the first team in April, netted against Horsens as Nordsjælland sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory on Sunday.

The 18-year-old doubled the lead in the 58th minute after Ulrik Yttergard had opened the scoring in the first half.

Atanga's goal was assisted by compatriot Abu Francis.

Abu was played in one-on-one with Horsens goalkeeper and he unselfishly squared the ball for Atanga to tap home into an empty net.

The two are former players of Right to Dream Academy.

Watch video below: