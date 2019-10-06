VIDEO: Jordan Ayew snatches late victory for Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew netted a late goal for Crystal Palace as they rallied to beat West Ham United 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday evening.

Following a cagey first half, West Ham grabbed the initiative in the 54th minute through record signing Sebastian Heller.

But the Eagles fought back to draw level through Patrick can Aanholt’s superb curler in the 63rd minute.

With the match heading for a draw, Ayew popped up with a simple tap in to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the game but the goal was ruled out for offside.

But following an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the goal was allowed as Palace left the Olympic Stadium with the maximum there points.

Palace are 4th on the standings with 14 points after 8 matches.

Ayew has scored three goals in the league for Roy Hodgson’s side in the ongoing season.

