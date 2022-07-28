VIDEO: Kwabena Owusu's 98th minute winner sends Qarabag through in UCL qualifiers

Striker Kwabena Owusu scored an extra-time equaliser o send Qarabag through to the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round after eliminating FC Zurich with a 2-2 draw on Wednesday.

The Azerbaijani side advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 3-2 first leg win at home last week.

Owusu was put through near the box and the Ghana international produced a gorgeous finish the snatch the qualification goal.

FC Zurich took the lead in the 4th minute courtesy an own goal by Maksim Medvedev but the visitors levelled on 55 minutes to remain in the driving seat.

In the fifth minute of injury time, the Swiss side shot into the lead and that meant the matched travelled into extra-time.

Owusu, who had come on in the 67th minute, struck the all-important goal.

Qarabag will face Hungarian side Ferencvaros next month.

