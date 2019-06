Inter Milan is represented at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by two players - Kwadwo Asamoah ( Ghana ) and Keita Balde (Senegal).

They are the latest list of Africans to wear the Nerazzurri shirt to have played in the tournament.

They follow the likes of Eto'o, Martins, Kanu, Kallon, Muntari, West and many more.