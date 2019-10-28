VIDEO: Prophet Badu Kobi predicts BIG victory for Hearts of Oak in 2020

Leader of the Glorious Wave International Church Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has prophesied that Hearts of Oak will achieve greater things in the year 2020.

Prophet Kobi disclosed this during a church service on Sunday, October 27.

It has been over a decade since the Phobians last tasted league glory.

And with the Ghana Premier League set to return in 2020, Prophet Kobi — who confessed to be staunch Asante Kotoko fan — reveals that the Accra-based giants will wake up from their slumber and clinch the trophy.

Watch the video below;

https://www.facebook.com/100012655083443/posts/782642228834273?sfns=mo