VIDEO: Sadio Mane grabs brace as Senegal crush Kenya to progress

Senegal's top player Sadio Mane had a penalty saved but later scored his first two goals at this year's Africa Cup of Nations as they beat Kenya 3-0 to reach the last 16 on Monday.

Mane's spot kick was stopped by Patrick Matasi in the first half and it looked to be a costly miss as Senegal struggled to break down a resilient Kenyan side who could still qualify.

But it all changed after Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute and Mane then added two more, the second of his brace also from a penalty which this time he buried confidently.

Senegal, who finished second in Group C with six points behind Algeria on nine, will face Uganda in the knockout round on Friday, while Kenya, who have three points, must wait to see if they progress as one of the best third-placed teams.