VIDEO: Solomon Asante bags 15th league goal as Phoenix Rising defeat La Galaxy II

Ghana winger Solomon Asante registered his fifteenth league goal for Phoenix Rising as they rallied from two goals deficit to beat LA Galaxy 3-2 in the United Soccer League on Saturday.

Ethan Zubak shot LA Galaxy into the lead in the 39th minute with a delightful chip to send the home crowd into frenzy mood.

Galaxy looked to be marching on to victory after Efrain Alvarez doubled their lead in the 52nd minute.

But Phoenix hit back in the 58th minute as Solomon Asante intercepted a loose pass in the Galaxy II end before rounding Los Dos goalkeeper Eric Lopez and finishing for his 15th goal of the season, and the visitors almost equalized on a header by Joey Farrell in the 64th minute that Lopez did just enough to keep out before his defense cleared.

Further goals from Junior Flemmings and Joey Calistri in the 74 and 83 respective minutes ensured they the Arizona-based outfit left the Dignity Health Sports Park with the maximum points.

Watch Asante's goal below;

Never blink around @Asante20Magic or he's going to make you pay.#UpRising pic.twitter.com/k6kztW8Ju9

— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 4, 2019