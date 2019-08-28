VIDEO: Solomon Asante scores again as Phoenix Rising sets longest winning streak in American pro soccer history

Ghana forward Solomon Asante netted his 19th league goal as Phoenix Rising defeated Tacoma Defiance 4-2 to extend their winning streak to sixteen.

With the victory, Phoenix Rising FC set the record for the longest league winning streak in American professional soccer history to 16, topping the mark it shared with MLS side LA Galaxy that was set over the 1997-98 seasons.

Phoenix also extended its USL-record road winning streak, now at seven.

Trailing 2-1, Solomon Asante, Adam Jahn and Junior Flemmings found find late opportunities in the span of three minutes to secure the win.

The pacy Ghana wideman tallied the equalizer in the 81st minute off a header from the right side of the six-yard box.

The goal extends Asante’s tally to 19 with 13 assists.

Watch the video below;

Phoenix will play next at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday.