VIDEO: Southampton star Nathan Redmond starts charity work in Ghana

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond started charity work in Ghana on Wednesday courtesy international NGO Right to Play.

Redmond will spend three days in the country to help use sport to empower and educate children who are affected by poverty, conflict and disease.

''I’ll be doing a couple of workshops and watching a few games that have been organised by the charity,'' he said.

''I’ll be in the classrooms helping out with educational stuff as well.

''Just being out there to see how the workshops are set up and what goes on, I’m thoroughly looking forward to it.''