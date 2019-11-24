VIDEO: Sporting de Huelva striker Princella Adubea elated to score her first competitive goal

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 November 2019
Princella Adubea scored her first competitive goal for Sporting Huelva

Princella Adubea scored her first league goal for Sporting de Huelva on Saturday in their 2-0 win over Madrid CF in the Primera División Femenina.

The Ghana international connected home in the 94th minute after a pass from Nigeria star Peace Efih.

Adubea, 20, lasted the entire duration of the match at the Ciudad Deportiva Decáno del Fútbol Español.

The former Ampem Darkoaa Ladies striker was making her ninth league appearance for the Spanish side.

She posted on her Twitter page: ''Scoring goals is a great feeling, but the most important thing to me is that the team is successful. Thank God for my first professional goal for team @sportinghuelva #DE3NYAMEAHYIRANO.''

Sporting de Huelva are currently 12th on the 16-team table after nine rounds of matches.

 

