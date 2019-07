Emmanuel Boateng took his goal tally in the Chinese Super League to eight as Dalian Yifang beat Shandong Luneng Taishan 1-0 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old's strike on 20 minutes ultimately proved enough to win all three points for his side to send them sixth on the log.

It was Boateng's fourth goal in two matches after he hit a hat-trick against Tianjin Tianhai on Thursday.

This brings his season tally to eight goals in 12 league appearances.

Enjoy highlights of the match