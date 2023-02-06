VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 4-0 win over Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko claimed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Accra Lions in their latest Ghana Premier League match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday.

Kotoko's dominant performance over Accra Lions saw Rashid Nortey score his first goal for the club, opening the scoring.

Ugandan striker Stephen Mukwala also made his mark with a brace, and Enock Morrison added to the tally to secure the 4-0 victory.

This result propelled Kotoko back into second place in the Ghana Premier League table.

Watch highlights below