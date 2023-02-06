GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 4-0 win over Accra Lions

Published on: 06 February 2023
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 4-0 win over Accra Lions

Asante Kotoko claimed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Accra Lions in their latest Ghana Premier League match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday.

Kotoko's dominant performance over Accra Lions saw Rashid Nortey score his first goal for the club, opening the scoring.

Ugandan striker Stephen Mukwala also made his mark with a brace, and Enock Morrison added to the tally to secure the 4-0 victory.

This result propelled Kotoko back into second place in the Ghana Premier League table.

Watch highlights below

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more