VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus’ great goal for Ajax in pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus maintained his fine form for Ajax in pre-season as he found the net again on Tuesday.

Kudus scored a great heder as Ajax claimed a 3-2 win over Austrian giants RB Salzburg.

Another day, another Mohammed Kudus goal! Serving us with finesse during preseason.

It was his second pre-season goal, indicating his readiness for the new season. The 21-year-old scored in Ajax's 1-1 draw with KAS Eupen last Friday.

Kudus joined Ajax pre-season early this month and is looking forward to playing an important role for the club under new manager Alfred Schreuder.

Despite his injuries during the 2021/22 football season, Kudus proved his worth for his team anytime he was fit and had the chance to play.

In the end, he contributed to helping Ajax to finish the season as champions of the Dutch Eredivisie.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for his club last season, scoring six goals and providing one assist in the process.