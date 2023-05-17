VIDEO: Watch Mohammed Kudus' lovely assist to Brobbey in Ajax's win over Gronigen

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus put on an impressive display during Ajax's 3-1 victory over Groningen in the Eredivisie on Tuesday afternoon.

The talented player showcased his skills and contributed significantly to his team's success.

Kudus demonstrated his endurance by playing the full 90 minutes of the match. Throughout the game, he made a total of 67 touches, displaying his influence on the ball. His passing accuracy was commendable, completing 39 passes to maintain the team's fluidity in their attacking movements.

In addition to his passing prowess, Kudus exhibited his physical presence on the pitch. He won an impressive 8 ground duels, highlighting his ability to compete for the ball and come out on top. His tenacity also drew fouls from the opposition, winning a total of 4 fouls throughout the game.

Kudus showcased his vision and creativity by creating opportunities for his teammates. He successfully completed 3 long passes, demonstrating his ability to deliver accurate long-range balls. He also completed 3 out of 4 successful dribbles, showcasing his agility and skill on the ball.

The midfielder proved to be a key contributor in the attacking phase as well. He created 1 key pass and was involved in creating a big chance for his team, emphasizing his ability to impact the game in the final third. Kudus capped off his impressive performance with an assist, further solidifying his value to the team.

This season has been a productive one for Mohammed Kudus since joining Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020. He has already amassed 18 goals and provided 5 assists across all competitions.

