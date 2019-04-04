VIDEO: Watch substitute Evans Mensah score brace for HJK in league opener

Evans Mensah came off the bench to score a double for HJK's 2-1 win over Inter Turku in their first league match of the season in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.

The Ghana youth star replaced injured Riku Riski after 33 minutes and managed to grab the headlines.

Mensah, 21, opened the scoring after 66 minutes when he jumped to head in a pull-out cross from the right.

On 74 minutes, Inter equalized through Mika Ojala but two minutes later Mensah turned home a rebound to seal victory for the home side.

Mensah is in his fourth season at the Finnish side.