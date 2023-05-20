WAFU B Girls U-20 Cup: Watch highlights of Black Princesses 3-0 win over Benin

Ghana's women's under-20 side, the Black Princesses beat Benin by 3-0 in the 2023 WAFU B Girls U-20 tournament at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The Princesses broke the deadlock in 34th minute when Maafia Nyame scored with a powerful strike inside the box.

Substitute Mary Amponsah doubled the lead for the Princesses in the 61st minute. In the 68th minute, captain Stella Nyamyekye made it 3-0 for Ghana when scored a beautiful free kick right from the flanks leaving the Benin goalkeeper struggling to deal with the ball.

The win for the Black Princesses has shot them to the top of the table in group A. Ghana has to win their second and final match in the group stages to seal their qualification to the next round.

Watch match highlights below