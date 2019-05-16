WAFU Women’s Cup: Ghana, Nigeria face off in semis today

The Black Queens of Ghana will take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semi-finals of the WAFU Women’s Cup which comes off on Thursday 16 May, 2019.

The Nigeria women's team defeated Mali 2-0 in Tuesday's final Group B encounter to set up the clash with Ghana while Ghana drew with host Cote D’Ivoire in the final group.

Both teams met at the same stage last year with Ghana emerging as winners through penalties which they went on to win the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo said, “We are ready for the Nigeria and we have prepared well for the game. There is a lot of difference in this Nigerian team than the one we played against last year”.

“I won’t take anything from Nigeria they have a good side but I am confident in my players and should they approach the game just like how they did in our previous matches I am sure we will win”, she added.

The Super Falcons will be hoping to revenge that painful defeat they suffered last year heading into this game.

Ghana are the defending champions in the ongoing competition and are hoping to defend it but must first go past this hurdle today.

Kick off is at 6:30pm