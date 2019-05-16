WATCH LIVE: Black Queens face Super Falcons in WAFU B Cup semi-final

Ghana are facing Nigeria in the semi-final of the WAFU Cup of Nations in Abidjan.

The Black Queens were runners-up in Group A and face the Group B winners the Super Falcons.

Both teams met at the same stage last year with Ghana emerging as winners through penalties which they went on to win the competition.

Speaking ahead of the game Black Queens head coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo said: ''We are ready for the Nigeria and we have prepared well for the game. There is a lot of difference in this Nigerian team than the one we played against last year.

''I won’t take anything from Nigeria they have a good side but I am confident in my players and should they approach the game just like how they did in our previous matches I am sure we will win.''

The Super Falcons will be hoping to revenge that painful defeat they suffered last year heading into this game.

Watch live below: