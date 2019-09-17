We are ready for Slavia Prague in the UCL- Inter ace Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah says Inter Milan are ready for their next opponents Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The midfielder has been impressive for the Nerazzuri's this season and lasted the entire duration as Inter beat his former side Udinese on Saturday.

Inter have had a perfect start to the season, winning all three games in the serie A.

"We are ready for any game (against Slavia Prague)," he told Inter.it. "We are working and today we brought home an important match," he added.

"From tomorrow we will think about the next race. We have big goals, every game is very important to us. We are still at the beginning, we are happy to be in first place in the standings, but we must be ready for any game arrivals ”.

Inter are in group F together with Spanish champions Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Salavia Prague.