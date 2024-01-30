We need to stay calm - Brace hero Andre Ayew advises Le Havre teammates

Le Havre's star Andre Ayew has offered valuable advice to his teammates, emphasising the need to stay focused and composed following his standout performance in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Lorient in Ligue 1.

The former Olympique Marseille forward captain, coming off the bench, scored two crucial goals, helping Le Havre secure a point in a captivating encounter.

As the team prepares for a challenging upcoming fixture against AS Monaco, Ayew remains positive and urges his colleagues to maintain their fighting spirit and concentration.

In a post-match interview, he emphasised the importance of staying calm and grounded, recognising that despite the positive result, they are still in a precarious position in the league standings.

“We need to stay calm and keep our feet on the ground. We need to keep pushing because we are still not safe. Today we picked a point away from home, and we will see what we can do at Monaco,” said Ayew.

Le Havre's clash against AS Monaco is set for Sunday, February 4, and Ayew's leadership and goal-scoring prowess will be crucial as they seek to secure positive results in the league.

While Ayew faced disappointment with Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, failing to progress beyond the group stage, his recent milestone of making 36 caps at the AFCON, matching the legendary Rigobert Song, showcases his enduring influence on the field.

As Le Havre looks ahead to the Monaco clash, Ayew's guidance and performance provide a source of inspiration for the team.