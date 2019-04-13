Women's Special Competition: Referee Joyce Appiah to officiate final between Ampem Darkoa and Hasaacas Ladies

The Referees Committee for the GFA Special Competition has appointed referee Joyce Appiah to handle the final of the Women's competition on Sunday at the El Wak Stadium.

The final is between National Women's League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies and former holders Hasaacas Ladies.

Joyce O. Appiah will be the centre referee for the game and will be assisted by Beatrice Thaud And Alice Chakuley.

Delight Alorbu will be the fourth official for the game with is scheduled at 3pm.

The winner of the final will lift the trophy and walk away with GHc50000.

Rapper Eno Barony and other female artistes will perform at the event.