World Cup 2022: "Andre Ayew is the man for big occasion"- Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has heaped praise on Andre Ayew saying "he is the man for the big occasion" after he scored in his country's controversial 3-2 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup on Thursday night.

The Al Sadd man connected beautifully from Mohammed Kudus cross to put the Ghanaians tied at 1-1 in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial penalty.

Andre has consistently stepped up to the plate on the global stage and that's impressive given that he's not even a forward - an attribute that excites former international teammates Asamoah Gyan.

"I think he is the man for the big occasion. [24] goals and he's not even a center forward, I think that is impressive." he is quoted by SuperSportTV

After Ronaldo converted the controversial penalty, it wasn't long before Ghana came back, with Andre Ayew slotting the ball past the Portuguese keeper at the 75th minute from a pass from teammate Mohammed Kudus.

Soon after, Joao Felix put Portugal back in the lead at minute 78, with Rafael Leao widening the lead two minutes later.

Ghana's Osman Bukari managed to close the gap in minute 89, but it was too late for the Black Stars to come back.

Uruguay and South Korea, the other two teams in group H, ended their game earlier today with a 0-0 draw.

The controversial victory places Portugal in an early lead as the team aims to make it out of the group stage.