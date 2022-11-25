World Cup 2022: Black Stars captain Andre Ayew upbeat despite Portugal defeat

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew remains confident they will advance to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup despite losing their first game to Portugal.

According to Ayew, Ghana are used to overcoming adversity and will do so again in Qatar, following the 3-2 defeat to Portugal on Thursday.

Following a scoreless first half, Ronaldo scored the game's first goal, a controversial penalty, to become the first player to score in five World Cup finals.

Andre Ayew then equalised for Ghana, but Portugal took the lead again with two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Osman Bukari's close-range header set up a tense finish.

Black Stars must now win their remaining group games against South Korea and Uruguay to advance to the knockout stages.

“We qualified for the world from a very difficult group and conditions. I know this team we always get out of very difficult conditions," he said after the game.

“I am convinced we would return good in the next game. We showed good character in the game against Portugal, and we can make things better in the next game,” Ayew stated.

Ghana's next game is on Monday against South Korea.