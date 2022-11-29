World Cup 2022: Fans beg Jordan Ayew for forgiveness after Ghana star excels against South Korea

Following Jordan Ayew's stunning performance against South Korea on Monday at the World Cup in Qatar, Ghanaian football fans have taken to social media to beg for his forgiveness.

At the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan, Ghana defeated South Korea 3-2 thanks to two assists from the Crystal Palace star.

After the Black Stars' defeat to Portugal last Thursday, which came after the forward was introduced, fans criticised Ayew.

Start apologizing to Jordan — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) November 28, 2022

Ayew, on the other hand, came back with a strong performance, which raised the West Africans' chances of moving on to the next stage.

The Crystal Palace man is expected to start the final group game against Uruguay on Friday in a match that will help determine who advances to the World Cup knockout stage.