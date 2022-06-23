Young Ghanaian winger Julius Konyah to join Maltese club Mosta FC

Ghanaian winger Julius Konyah is set to join Maltese top-flight side Mosta FC ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old attacker has agreed to a long-term contract with Mosta and is expected to complete the transfer next month.

He joins the club from Ghanaian third-tier club New Life FC, and will reportedly sign a four-year contract.

Julius had a fantastic season with Ghanaian lower-tier side New Life FC, scoring 12 goals in the 2021/22 season.

He contributed five goals and seven assists to help the team climb the standings.

Julius will be joining fellow countryman Denny Antwi, who has been with Mosta for nearly three seasons.

Mosta FC finished ninth in the recently concluded Maltese Premier League.