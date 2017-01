Two goals from famous brothers Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew ensured Ghana dispatched DR Congo 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was Jordan who turned home an opportunistic strike which was a curler for the opener just after the hour mark.

But DR Congo levelled five minutes later through Mpoku to give the Congolese hope but their flames were snuff out by an Andre penalty on 68 minutes.

