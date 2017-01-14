2017 AFCON: Ghana branded aircraft takes Black Stars to Gabon for AFCON campaign

Black Stars players are on board a branded Ghana aircraft from Al Ain in the UAE heading to Port Gentile in Gabon where the team will be based.

Ghana have finally departed their UAE camp for their tournament base after the weather condition was adjudged to be okay for travel.

Originally the Black Stars continent was expected to arrive on Friday but bad weather conditions stalled plans, meaning the team had to wait until the condition became alright to travel.

Check out the pictures on departure as tweeted by the Ghana FA Twitter handle below.

Ghana players & officials board flight to the #Gabon for #afcon2017 from Al Ain. The Black Stars will arrive in Port Gentile later today. pic.twitter.com/MSfbSEC5np — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 14, 2017

