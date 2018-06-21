2018 World Cup: France 1-0 Peru: Kylian Mbappe's first World Cup goal seals Les Bleus' passage into last 16

Kylian Mbappe's first goal at the World Cup sealed all three points for France in their World Cup Group C clash against Peru - and their place in the last 16.

Mbappe tapped home after Olivier Giroud's initial effort had deflected over the goalkeeper.

Despite only scoring once, France were largely comfortable with only one telling effort for Peru when skipper Paolo Guerrero's effort was foiled by Hugo Lloris.

France now know a draw against Denmark in their last group game will seal top spot while Peru will be playing for pride against Australia.