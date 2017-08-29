2018 World Cup Qualifiers: Congo to arrive on Wednesday for Ghana clash

Ghana’s World Cup qualifier opponent, Congo are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday ahead of their encounter on Friday at Baba Yara Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association had earlier communicated that they had no idea when the Congolese will touch base in Ghana for the pivotal clash.

But fresh reports indicate the Central Africans will land two days before the match.

The Red Devils of Congo announced their squad to face the Black Stars last week in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier double-header with the return leg in Brazzaville four days later.

Head coach Sébastien Migné has included four home-based players in his squad.

Foreign-based stars like Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey) and Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco) have also been included in the squad.

TEAM:

Goalkeepers:

Mouko Barel (CS La Mancha, Congo), Mafoumbi Christoffer (Free State Stars, South Africa), Ndzila Pavelh (Etoile du Congo, Congo)

Defenders:

Barenger Itoua (CARA Brazzaville, Congo), Vladis-Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet (Olimpik Donetsk, Ukraine), Dikamona Clevid (Bourg-Péronnas, France), Badila Tobias (Nancy, France), Baudary Marvin (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fernand Mayembo (Grenoble, France), Bouka Moutou Arnold (Dijon, France)

Midfielders:

Oniangue Prince (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Pambou Yves Simon (DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Jordan Massengo (Union SG, France), Ndinga Delvln (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia), Avounou Durel (Caen, France), Magnokele Bissiki Dimitri (AC Leopards, Congo), Ndockyt Merveil (Tirana, Albania)

Strikers: Dore Ferebory (Angers, France), Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey), Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Bahamboula Dylan (Dijon, France), Rahavi Kifoueti (Doxa Katokopias, Cypriot), Tsoumou Juvehl (Unattached), Saint Louis Dylan (Saint Etienne, France)

