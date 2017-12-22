Aduana Stars ''almost complete'' to re-sign striker Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars are close to re-sign striker Yahaya Mohammed who is available on a free transfer.

Mohammed has returned to Ghana after terminating his contract with Tanzanian side Azam FC.

The Fire Boys believe his experience will help their domestic and Africa next season.

''Yahaya is back to Aduana to help us next season. He was supposed to arrive in Dormaa three days ago but I learned he landed yesterday,'' the club's CEO Albert Commey told Graphic Sports.

Aduana's Operations Manager George Gyawu also added that talks are advanced for the former CHAN star to make a return.

''The deal is almost complete. The manager who is in charge of contracts is negotiating with him and I can tell you that they are almost done,'' he told Graphic Sports.

''We are happy to re-sign him because he is a good player and I am sure he will be of help to our campaign next season.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)