Aduana Stars land in Casablanca en route to Tripoli to face Al Ahli in friendly

Aduana Stars are transiting in Casablanca, Morocco to Libya to play Al Ahli in a friendly this week.

The Fire Boys left Accra on Wednesday dawn via a Royal Air Maroc flight to Tripoli where the match will be played.

The Libyan side want to use to the friendly to prepare for their CAF Champions qualifying round match against Wa All Stars.

Aduana will use the exhibition match to prepare for the start of the Ghana Premier League opener against AshantiGold on 04 February.

