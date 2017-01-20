AFCON 2017: Ghana defender Harrison Afful returns to training after malaria scare

Defender Harrison Afful has given Ghana a major injury boost ahead of Saturday's match against Mali after returning to training on Thursday.

The first choice right back missed Wednesday's recovery training due to illness having contracted what could malaria.

Afful lasted the entire duration in Ghana's opening 1-0 win over Uganda at the Stade Port Gentil on Tuesday.

He is available to start for the Black Stars against the Eagles at the same venue.

Ghana have already lost left back Baba Rahman who hurt his knee against the Cranes.

