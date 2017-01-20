AFCON 2017: Massive worries for Ghana star Andre Ayew a doubt for Mali clash after illness

Ghana have been left sweating as their star midfielder Andre Ayew is doubtful for Saturday's crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations clash with Mali because of illness.

Black Stars coach Avram Grant will not confirm the sort of illness but the West Ham ace is suspected to have malaria in the mosquito-ridden Group D base of Port Gentil.

Grant confirmed during Friday's pre-match press conference that the West Ham United star has contracted illness and must win the fitness battle for the second Group match.

Ayew did not train fully with the squad on Thursday which prompted questions about his fitness for Saturday's match.

Grant confirmed that the player was unwell but won't reveal the sort of injury insisting that he must be confirmed by doctors before he can play.

Ayew scored from the spot as Ghana beat Uganda 1-0 to open their campaign last Tuesday.

He is the second Black Stars player after Harrison Affull to have contracted illness in camp during the tournament.

The squad will be depleted if Ayew is ruled out as Baba Rahman has already been declared unfit to play in the rest of the competition after injury.

Ghana will qualify to the quarter-final with one match to spare if they beat Mali at the Stade de Port Gentil.

