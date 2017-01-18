AFCON 2017 Match Report: Cameroon 2-1 Guinea-Bissau - Indomitable Lions survive scare to secure vital win

Cameroon survived a scare from 2017 AFCON minnows Guinea-Bissau to secure a 2-1 win in a nail-biting clash at the Stade d'Angondjé in Libreville in the Group A tie.

The debutantes displayed an all-conquering football in all departments in the opening 45 minutes as they created a string of nervous moments for Cameroon.

Sporting Braga attacker Piqueti Djassi Brito Silva opened the scoring for the Djurtus with a cracking 13th minute strike. The 23-year-old went on an energetic solo move and swindled two Cameroon defenders before darting a fierce drive into the net with Cameroon keeper Fabrice Ondoa totally beaten.

The former Barcelona B keeper also watched in display as a delightful ball from Silva beat him and was heading for goal before it was cleared off the line.

The Indomitable Lions returned from the break revitalized and the experienced midfielder Sébastien Siani hammered home a powerful drive from the edge of the area in the 61st minute.

At this point, the former champions had turned the heat on the Guineans who were under pressure to protect the point but Cameroon were relentless as they eventually claimed the winning goal.

Man-of-the-Match award winner Christian Bassogog embarked on one of his raiding tirades on the flanks and supplied an inviting pass for Ngadeu-Ngadjui who picked his spot from a tight angle strike.

The win has fired Cameroon to the summit of the Group A table after Gabon's 1-1 stalemate with Burkina Faso.

