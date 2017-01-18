AFCON 2017: Newcastle star Christian Atsu confident Ghana can improve after scraping past Uganda

Winger Christian Atsu believes Ghana do have the required qualities to make a major impact in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after a lacklustre 1-0 win over Uganda in their opening clash on Tuesday.

West Ham United's Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the match through the spot kick in the 30th minute.

The Ghanaians lacked moments of high quality in Port-Gentil after been completed overawed by the Cranes in the second half.

But Newcastle winger Christian Atsu feels there is enough talent within Avram Grant' group to pull off the required result ahead of the remaining matches.

“I keep working and keep praying to do my best. I was a bit tired but as the tournament goes on we will get better and be able to play for longer periods," he said

"Personally I am disappointed I am not on the score sheet.I got great chances to score but the win is all that matters and we are hoping we will be able to score more than just a goal in that game."

"In 2015 we lost our first game and won the last 2 but this time a win in this game will make things much easier for us."

Ghana will tackle Mali in their next game on Saturday.

