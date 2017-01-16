AFCON 2017: Uganda FA President arrives in Gabon with cash bonuses for Cranes

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), President Moses Magogo has arrived in Gabon with cash bonuses for the Cranes depending on their outcome of results at the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations.

The Uganda Cranes will open their campaign against the Black Stars of Ghana in a group D encounter on Tuesday afternoon at the Port Gentil Stadium.

And the Uganda FA President explained that rewarding the team for every performance will be a good motivator in a tournament of such a magnitude.

"There was no way I could travel to Gabon without money for the team because I promised I would carry it to Gabon," Magogo told this reporter.

The government released the last batch of Shs1 billion last Friday and the Federation only accessed it last Saturday. Initially, the government released Shs1 billion before the team left their training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Although Magogo refused to reveal the amount of match bonuses, he explained that they agreed amounts for a win, draw going into the later stages of the tournament.

