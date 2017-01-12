Agents storm Gabon in target of Ghana's talents at 2017 AFCON

Agents and scouts will be at all match venues to monitor Ghanaian players during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for possible moves in this transfer window.

Players have the opportunity to fight for deals before the major European transfer window shuts on 31 January.

But there be moves to Scandinavia, Russia, Turkey and the Major League Soccer who have extended transfer deadlines.

A lot of Ghanaian stars are set to make moves if they impress at the tournament which runs from 14 January to 05 February.

