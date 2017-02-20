Agyemang-Badu charges Udinese teammates to improve performance

Ghana international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has charged his Udinese teammates to shut up and work harder following the Little Zebras recent slump against Sampdoria.

Badu is unhappy with his teammates performance on Sunday after they surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 against Sassuolo at the Stadio Communale Fruili.

Badu, who set up the opener for French international Seko Fofana after intercepting a pass in midfield, sounded furious in a post-match interview and charged his teammates to improve.

"We need to change attitudes, now do not mess around anymore," the 26-year-old said.

"We are in a dangerous situation. In the first half we played well, in the second we dropped a lot, we have to be very careful, you can not take two away goals in a few minutes," he added.

"We have difficult games ahead and we need to react. Now we have to shut up and work harder."

The midfielder was part of the Ghana squad that finished fourth at the 2017 AFCON.

