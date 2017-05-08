Ahmed Toure, 5 others scoop NASCO Man of the Match prize

Experienced Premier League striker, Ahmed Simba Toure and five others were named NASCO Man of the Match in their respective games over the weekend to scoop the NASCO Legacy X5 phones on offer for winners.

Great Olympics' Francis Atsu set the tone for the winners on Saturday with a commanding display in his team's remarkable 2:0 win over Asante Kotoko in Accra.

Atsu marked a fine display by sealing the famous win with his side's second goal and he was named the NASCO man of the match.

On Sunday, Bechem United stunned defending champions, Wa All Stars up north in Wa, and Ahmed Toure was the star of the show. He scored the only goal of the match and was named the NASCO man of the match by officials.

In Cape Coast, Raphael Mensah was the main man behind Dwarfs' humiliating 4:1 defeat of Ashantigold as he hit a fine brace for the home side. It wasn't therefore, a surprise when he was adjudged the NASCO man of the match for his display.

Inter Allies were ruthless against Bolga All Stars, beating them 3:0 with Prince Baffoe,

Samuel Konney, and Ismael Ntefuni scoring the goals. But the outstanding performer of the afternoon was Isaac Twum, who was named the man of the match.

Other winners of the NASCO man of the match for week 14 matches played over the weekend were Stephen Anokye Badu of Aduana Stars and Liberty Professionals' Samuel Sarfo.

Anokye was adjudged the star performer of the match between Aduana and Berekum Chelsea in Dorma Ahenkro, which the home side won 1:0.

Samuel Sarfo's brace for Liberty Professionals in their 2:1 win over Tema Youth in Dansoman.

Each NASCO man of the match winner goes home with a NASCO Legacy X5 mobile phone.

Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Sarfo, who was named NASCO Player of the Month for April, received his prize before his team's league match with Aduana Stars in Dormaa Ahenkroh.

Sarfo was presented with a NASCO Elite Q5 mobile phone.

